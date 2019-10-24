October 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Let them go on strike, nothing will change

By CM Reader's View024

They just don’t get it !!!

Here on planet earth we don’t get cuts reimbursed, we don’t have our taxes paid by other tax-payers, and we don’t get pensions that match our last paycheck until our dying day.

Let them shout and scream. Even if they go on strike, no-one will notice … the service provided by public servants couldn’t be any worse than when they’re supposedly working !!!

Civil servants add to list of demands as they seek return of pre-crisis benefits

 


