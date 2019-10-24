Ministry to look into issuing of other passports after Cambodia expose

The government said on Thursday an additional investigation will be carried out by the interior minister into other cases of people who were granted citizenship under the island’s investment scheme using the previous criteria.

According to a written statement issued by government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou, the minister will look into certain cases granted citizenship “before the review and strengthening the checks”.

“The probe concerns naturalisations for which additional information has emerged, like the cases in recent reports,” Prodromou said. “If the probe finds there are grounds, a procedure to revoke the citizenship may be activated in accordance with the provisions of the relevant legislation.”

On Wednesday, the government announced an investigation into how relatives and friends of Cambodia’s authoritarian prime minister had been granted Cypriot passports.

It followed an investigation by Reuters, which found that eight family members or allies of the Cambodian leader, including the country’s police chief who has been instrumental in clamping down on dissent in Cambodia, and its finance minister, had received Cypriot citizenship in 2016 and 2017, raising eyebrows as to the procedures followed by the government in granting passports to third-country nationals.

It was the latest instalment in a series of damning reports regarding the island’s citizenship for investment programme.

The programme, when it was launched in 2013, required that applicants must have a clean criminal record issued by their country of origin and country of residence if this is different. It also stipulated that applicants should not be included on the list of persons whose property is frozen within the boundaries of the European Union.

The programme has undergone several revisions since 2013. The latest were introduced in February after a backlash and a warning from the EU. The new stipulations state that applicants must have a Schengen area visa and persons who applied for citizenship in any other EU member state and were turned down were not entitled to obtain Cypriot citizenship as part of the scheme.

To ensure that all incoming funds are not part of money laundering schemes, all transactions also require the investments in Cyprus to be carried out through Cypriot banks, the ministry said. Investments carried out with cash are not allowed.

Main opposition Akel kept up the pressure on Thursday, suggesting the government had been granting passports left and right without due diligence.

The party said Cyprus was gradually topping corruption rankings because the law firm bearing the president’s name was part of the passport industry, as was that of a former minister whose father’s law firm is among the top passport sellers.

The party was referring to former transport minister Marios Demetriades whose father’s firm is the one that secured the citizenships for the Cambodian elite.

Interior ministry data showed that the firm was involved in 137 applications between 2014 and 2018, a period during which Marios Demetriades was a member of the cabinet that approved them.