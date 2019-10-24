October 24, 2019

NGOs in Yeroskipou beach clean-up push for less plastic on Cyprus beaches

By Source: Cyprus News Agency056
Cigarette butts on Yeroskipou beach

Over 2,000 cigarette butts were collected from a Yeroskipou beach on Wednesday as part of a NGO campaign to push for the reduction of use of plastics on beaches.

Volunteers from the environmental research centre AKTI and the Organisation for the Promotion of European Issues cleaned up plastic waste and 2,042 cigarette butts from Riccos beach to promote an environmental way of thinking but also to record the waste found AKTI’s Anna Tselepou told the Cyprus News agency.

The clean-up took place in cooperation with Erasmus+ and Yeroskipou municipality. Young people between 18 and 22 years old from Croatia, Russia, Holland, Estonia, Spain, Moldova and Cyprus all took part.

Tselepou said clean-up campaigns are organised every year in cooperation with other organisations, municipalities and local bodies.

This year’s collection on the ‘Blue Flag’ beach yielded 2,042 cigarette butts, 24 straws, 12 plastic caps, 27 metallic caps, 82 pieces of paper, 12 plastic bags, 12 wrappers, six plastic bottles and a smaller number of other objects, she said.

She said that AKTI has recently launched a campaign to reduce the amount of plastics on Cyprus` beaches while making recommendations to local businesses operating by the beach on best practices they could follow.

 


