Nine per cent increase in flights for winter schedule

Flights to Cyprus are increasing by over 300,000 seats or 9 per cent this winter compared with the same season of 2018-2019, airport operator Hermes announced on Thursday.

The winter flight season commences on October 27 and ends on March 28, 2020.

According to an announcement from Hermes, this increase is a result of new routes to and from Larnaca and Paphos airports and additional flights to existing routes.

At Larnaca airport, Wizz Air will launch new routes from Lviv, Chisinau, Kraków and Skopje, while Aegean Airlines is launching a new route from Beirut.

Ryanair will begin a new flight schedule from Beirut, Katowice and Malta to Paphos, and will also include Kiev in its winter season schedule.

At the same time, there will be an increase in flights for existing routes to Athens by Cyprus Airways, Tel Aviv (El Al), Frankfurt (Lufthansa), Manchester and Birmingham (Jet2), as well as other destinations.

In total, 70 airlines are currently flying to and from Larnaca and Paphos, connecting Cyprus with 120 destinations in 40 countries.

With the introduction of new routes and the boosting of existing ones in each flight season, Cyprus is gradually combating the seasonality of its tourism product, said Maria Kouroupi, Hermes Airports’ senior manager for aviation development, marketing and communications.

“At Hermes Airports, we maintain partnerships with all tourism stakeholders in order to open a fixed channel that connects Cyprus to new markets in a coordinated and targeted manner, that also takes into account new global tourism trends,” she said. “The increase noted in flights during winter months over the past few years has already contributed significantly to the overall rise in annual passenger traffic.”

 

 

 


