October 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Saudi Arabia opens its doors to Cypriot tourists

By Press Release032

Saudi Arabia has opened its doors to Cypriot tourists and another 48 nationalities through the the online e-visa system presented this month in Nicosia by the embassy with Cyprus’

deputy minister for tourism Savvas Perdios being the first Cypriot recipient.

During a news conference on October 17 at the Landmark Hotel, the five UNESCO World Heritage Sites located in Saudi Arabia were presented, and the means of easily getting to see them through the e-visa programme.

Visitors can apply online or even on arrival at Saudi Arabia’s airports. Perdios was the first Cypriot to receive an e-visa for the country.

The five UNESCO monuments of interest are:

  • Madain Saleh in Al-Ula, the largest preserved area of ​​Nabataeans culture south of Petra in Jordan.
  • Al-Turaif District in Ad-Diriyah, the first capital of the state of Saudi Arabia.
  • The historic Jeddah, the Gate of Mecca, characterised by a distinctive architectural tradition.
  • Rock Art in the Hail region, showing 10,000 years of inscriptions on human and animal elements.
  • The largest oasis in the world, Al-Ahsa

Saudi Arabia has 13 regions, each with a distinct cultural tradition as well as a flourishing modern culture. It also boasts breathtaking landscapes, such as the lush mountains of Assyria, the crystal-clear waters of the Red Sea, the snowy plains of Tabuk and the changing sands of Empty Quarter.

More new tourist destinations are under construction, such as the futuristic city of Neom, the city of endless entertainment Qiddiya near Riyadh, and a number of luxury destinations on the Red Sea.

 

For more information at https://www.visitsaudi.com/en/


