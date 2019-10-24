October 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

The music of the past is the music of the future

By Eleni Philippou00

The Evangelia Tjiarri Music Foundation and the Koliantros group are organising a series of lectures and events this October on the subject of Greek music, with the contribution of distinguished musicians and researchers.

The main purpose of these events is to explore hidden aspects of Greek contemporary, folk and popular music through important narratives that inform the means by which Greek music has developed from 1900 to the present day. The material from each event will be collected into a journal that will be presented to the participants of the events.

In the first event, on October 25, the highlights are musician Christos Mitrentzis, a virtuoso bouzouki player closely involved in the revival of rebetiko music, and Antreas Karakotas, a singer, researcher and teacher of folk song at the department of Music Science and Art of the University of Macedonia and the department of Music Studies at the University of Ioannina.

Mitrenzis and Karakotas will focus their presentation on the legendary Greek composers Manos Hatzidakis and Mikis Theodorakis, and will explore the ways by which a third great musician, Giorgos Zampetas was involved in the making of some of the most well-known music by the two composers.

Mitrentzis and Karakotas will share their personal knowledge of the life and music of the three artists, and will enhance their narrative by performing selected songs. The presentation will be coordinated by the teacher and researcher Antreas Kosta, and a discussion will follow towards the end of the event.

 

The Music of the Past is the Music of the Future
Performance, presentation and discussion by two musicians on composers Manos Hatzidakis and Mikis Theodorakis, and musician Giorgos Zampetas. October 25. Cyprus Wine Museum, Erimi, Limassol. 8pm. €10. Tel: 25-873808


