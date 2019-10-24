October 24, 2019

Three being treated for knife wounds after altercation in Strovolos

Three people were being treated for knife wounds on Thursday evening, one of them reportedly being in serious condition, following an altercation in the Strovolos area of Nicosia.

Reports said the incident began around 6pm, when a man went to the premises of the company where he works, looking for his employer.

He and his employer got into a heated verbal argument, which later turned violent when the first man drew a knife.

Two people – including a former police officer – in the vicinity tried to intervene, and were stabbed by the first man.

Three people were later rushed to Nicosia hospital for treatment.

The former police officer reportedly suffered stab wounds to the neck and was undergoing surgery.


Staff Reporter

