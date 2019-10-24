October 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Vassilious disappointed that Cypriot vase given to Thatcher ended up at auction

Former first lady Androulla Vassiliou on Thursday said she was disappointed at learning that an ancient vase, which she and her husband gave as a state gift to the former late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, was sold at Christies.

In a tweet, Vassiliou wrote: “I am sure my husband will be very disappointed. After Mrs Thatcher ceased to be PM, this ancient pottery which was a gift to the PM of the UK, should have found its place at 10, Downing street. It should certainly not be sold by her heirs. It was not a personal gift.”

The fate of the vase was discovered by art historian Maria Paphitis, who on Wednesday tweeted:

“Whilst researching #Cypriot pottery, I came across this bichrome vase that was given by President Vassiliou to Margaret Thatcher. Sold at #Christies in May ‘19, it fetched 6,000 GBP, a price significantly higher than its pre-sale estimates 700-1,000 GBP, due to its provenance #Cyprus”

George Vassiliou served as president from 1988 to 1993.

Margaret Thatcher served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1979 to 1990.


