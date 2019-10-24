October 24, 2019

Yellow weather warning as rain and storms continue

By Annette Chrysostomou0170

The met office issued a yellow weather alert for Thursday with early morning storms and rain set to continue.

With the warning lasting from 6am to 6pm, the office warned there will be isolated heavy thunderstorms, rain during which may locally exceed 35 millimetres per hour, that may be accompanied by hail.

People are advised to take extra care in exposed areas like mountains, forests and open terrain.

Strong winds have also been forecast, and temperatures will rise to low 21C inland, 23C in coastal areas and 11C in the mountains.

At night, the lowest temperatures will be 18C around Nicosia, 21C at the coast and 10C in Troodos.

On Friday, the stormy weather will continue, but in the afternoon conditions will improve.

During the weekend, temperatures will gradually rise and more sunny weather will prevail.

Torrential rains, very strong winds and lightning have affected most districts over the past few days, causing floods and power cuts.


