October 25, 2019

Βroadband HomeΒox by epic

Internet at home up to 60Mbps, by simply plugging it in!

Fulfilling its promise for a great network and great value, epic presents another innovative product aimed at upgrading the services offered to its subscribers.

Broadband HomeBox offers high-speed internet at home with fast speeds of up to 60Mbps, without a fixed line, just by plugging it in.

It is the ideal solution for internet at home without the need for a telephone line or other cabling. Now, anyone can enjoy broadband speeds at home, even on the same day since all that is needed is to collect the Broadband HomeBox device and plug it in at home.

Broadband HomeBox is available at €29.90 per month and offers speeds of up to 60Mbps Download and up to 5Mbps Upload while devices at home can be connected either via ethernet cable or wirelessly as it supports WiFi 802.11b/g/n/ac protocols (2.4G & 5G dual band).

Epic subscribers can now enjoy high speed internet at home without installation or a fixed line, at a low monthly fee. And that’s epic!

Information regarding coverage areas at all stores of epic and its associates.

For terms and conditions visit www.epic.com.cy


