Volley players with a natural advantage

Sporting siblings are pretty common: Serena and Venus, Andy and Jamie, and New Zealand’s trio of rugby-playing Barrett brothers spring to mind. But twins are a little rarer. Which is a surprise, because you’d think all that special connection might come in very useful on a pitch, court or track.

Among our world-class sporting twins, we’ve got Australian football players Adam and Joel Griffiths, former Vancouver Canucks ice hockey forwards Henrik and Daniel Sedin, and NBA players Brook and Robin Lopez – though as they play for different teams, the subliminal link may slightly less effective. But perhaps it’s as a team of two that twins really come into their own: as doubles partners on the tennis court, the Bryan twins, Bob and Mike, were perhaps the most successful tennis duo of all time. And the football-playing twin prodigies, Rio and Steffi Hardy, who played for local club Apollon Ladies FC, have been much in the news of late. We even have our own more local set of sporting twins – a duo who not only play for Cyprus, but have represented the country worldwide. Their sport? Beach volleyball. And the mind-reading? Well, it’s a maybe…

Playing together from the age of 12, and at an international level since they turned 17, Natasa and Katerina Yiasoumi are among the island’s top beach volleyball teams. As such, they’ve attended tournaments all over the world, representing Cyprus in the World Championships, the Under-20 European Beach Volley Tournament in Russia, and – most recently – the Small Countries of Europe Beach Volley Games, in which they beat out teams from Monaco, England, and Northern Ireland, only to lose to Iceland in the final.

Physically, they’re almost identical – though they’re actually fraternal twins – and are often mistaken for each other both on and off the court. “If you’ve only met us a few times, you’ll have trouble telling the difference!” says Katerina. And though both are impeccably mannered, speak excellent English, and are studying maths and statistics at the University of Cyprus, their personalities are quite different. “I’m pretty stressy, but loud and cheerful. Katerina is much quieter, a calm strength,” laughs Natasa. But mentally and emotionally, she adds, there exists an incredibly strong bond which helps them a great deal in matches…

“I’ll give you an example,” she continues. “I once teamed up with another beach volley player for a tournament abroad. She was an excellent player, but she found it difficult to read me in the same way as my sister. ‘Please talk to me more,’ she would say. ‘I can’t understand what you’re thinking unless you tell me; I’m not Katerina!’”

“We do have a close relationship both on and off the court,” Katerina agrees. “I feel we understand each other in a way that’s not possible between athletes who’ve only played together for a couple of years. We understand the tiniest reactions. There’s definitely a bond there.”

The twins first discovered beach volleyball on a summer holiday to Golden Coast. “There were some tourists on the court; we joined in and both really enjoyed it,” says Natasa. “That started us off on indoor volleyball, which is more popular in Cyprus, and we began playing for the Anorthosis team.”

As members of the club’s academy, the girls took part in the National Championships, first in the under-15s and later in the under-19s leagues, graduating to the senior league at the age of 16. “But from the start of 2017, we decided we wanted to focus on beach volleyball,” Natasa explains. “It was our senior year of high school, we had a lot going on, so we needed to pick just one sport…”

Beach volley won out, partly for its “happy, summer vibe,” says Katerina, and also for its “spirit: the sport’s individual and team elements, and the chance it gives you to meet so many different people from all over the world.”

“We’re very lucky that we’ve been so many places for tournaments,” Natasa muses. “Italy, Russia, Greece, Austria, Lichtenstein, Slovenia. Though our favourite was the 2016 Beach Volley World Championship, which was held here in Larnaca.”

Achieving a very respectable 9th place out of more than 40 international teams was, both admit, a singular experience. “It was one of our first international tournaments,” Katerina explains. “But it felt wonderful to take part – here we were in our own country, with our own fans cheering for us; it made the spirit of the competition so much more exciting! Although,” she adds, “any time you’re representing your country is a proud moment.”

With uniforms, accommodation and travel sponsored by the CRI Group and by the National Volleyball Federation, the girls are nevertheless happiest playing at home. “Cyprus really is the ideal place for beach volleyball,” Natasa continues. “When we played in Perth, Scotland, over the summer, the organisers told us the weather was surprisingly warm – ‘tropical’ was the word they used. For us,” she laughs, “it was winter! But here in Cyprus, you’ve got beautiful beaches, an excellent climate, and you can train all year round.”

Training at the University of Cyprus for up to three hours per day, the girls are coached by ex-professional player Costas Saoutas, who has been with them almost from the start. “We usually have either training or gym every day of the week,” explains Katerina. “And that does mean sacrifices. When you have studies and training your day runs long; we’re not like our friends who can finish classes and go chillout in a café.”

“Every athlete has to sacrifice something for their sport,” Natasa agrees, “personal time, fun time outside the court. There’s no drinking or smoking or partying through the night. But it’s worth it when you achieve your goals, and we do get to experience things that other people don’t. Once we played a tournament on a small Italian island. The nature was incredible,” she enthuses. “There were black sand beaches and a volcano in the middle of the island that had smoke issuing from it constantly. Thankfully, it didn’t explode!”

As for the future, it’s still up in the air. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are currently a no – “the Games are the greatest goal of every athlete,” Natasa explains. “But the preparation takes years, so it’s not for us right now” – but they will be participating in a number of tournaments towards the end of the year. Thankfully, beach volleyball is definitely on the cards for some time to come. “I don’t think we’ll get tired of it – certainly not in the near future. And if one of us wants to stop, we respect each other’s decisions: I think the other would find a new teammate – obviously it would be different, there wouldn’t be that bond, but I think it would work fine. For the moment though, we’re both managing to fit everything in. And that’s just perfect!”

For more information on Team Natasa and Katerina, visit the Facebook page ‘Natasa & Katerina Yiasoumi – Cyprus Beach Volleyball Team’