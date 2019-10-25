October 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Assault suspect remanded in custody

By George Psyllides00
Nicosia district court

A 44-year-old man was remanded in custody for eight days on Friday on suspicion of assaulting and injuring a man with a box cutter the previous day in Nicosia.

The 49-year-old underwent surgery to the throat on Thursday and is said to be in serious but not life-threatening condition.

The incident happened at around 6pm at the offices of the company owned by a 39-year-old in Strovolos. The suspect got into a fight with him during which he injured the 39-year-old and a second individual, 49, with a box cutter.

They were rushed to hospital where the 39-year-old was treated and discharged. The 49-year-old is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.

The suspect and a fourth person who claimed he had been pushed to the ground by the 44-year-old also visited the hospital. Both were discharged after receiving first aid.

 


