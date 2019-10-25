October 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Chamber of commerce to award ‘diplomat of the year’

By Jean Christou00

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has announced it will be awarding the diplomats of the year on October 30 in Nicosia.

The awards promote economic diplomacy and the enhancement of trade relations between Cyprus and other countries and to give recognition to efforts made by diplomats in this direction.

“Financial diplomacy is of great importance worldwide,” Keve said, adding that in Cyprus, the notion has been given more importance in recent years.

The award comes in two categories, resident and non-resident foreign diplomats who are active in promoting trade relations.

The ambassadors themselves will vote for each other, Keve said. The awards ceremony will take place on October 30 at the presidential palace under the auspices of Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides.


