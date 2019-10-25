Consultations ongoing with UN to set up tripartite meeting, spokesman says

President Nicos Anastasiades is focused on his cooperation with the UN Secretary-General, whose initiative for a tripartite meeting on Cyprus problem is ongoing, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said on Friday.

At the same time, he said the government was monitoring and taking into account what the Turkish government was trying to do, say or imply.

Replying to questions from journalists at the presidential palace on whether there was anything new on the tripartite meeting between the two leaders and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, he said there were consultations with the UN Secretariat.

Guterres, he said, intends to convene a meeting with the two leaders. The only thing pending is the exact date and place that the meeting would take place. UN envoy Jane Holl Lute would visit probably before the tripartite.

On the comments by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on the Cyprus issue, Prodormou said: “Nicosia is monitoring all developments and all statements.”

He added that the UN has made clear that the terms of reference need to be agreed on. “Based on this, the president has always worked in a positive spirit with the UN,” he said.

Anastasiades, he said, is not negative to the possibility of some consultation with the guarantor powers in order to resume effective negotiations.

“Our side is seeking to restart negotiations on the well-known basis, which is the joint statement with which the negotiations began, the convergences, and the six points of the Secretary-General,” Prodromou said.

The two leaders had the opportunity to meet briefly on Thursday evening at a reception to mark the UN Day hosted by Secretary-General’s Special Representative Elizabeth Spehar at the Ledra Palace. After exchanging pleasantries and a short conversation, they also had a brief discussion with Spehar.

Spehar said in her speech during the event that the two leaders needed to redouble their efforts to conclude the terms of reference and return to the negotiations.

She said the leaders still had an opportunity to take a mutually acceptable solution to the finish line, but they will need to be ready to explain it to, and promote it with, their constituencies.

“The UN, including the Secretary-General himself, is ready to play its part. All parties will need to do the same,” she added.

Three years after the Conference on Cyprus in Crans-Montana, Spehar said, “Cypriots are still facing uncertainty about their future and concern about what will come next.”

She also warned that changes are happening with important implications on and around the island and at regional and global level making the current environment challenging.

Spehar posed the question “where do we see Cyprus in 2045, when the UN turns 100 years old?” to note that “the decisions that are taken now could determine the answer to that question.”

According to the UN diplomat, “while the leaders bear the primary responsibility for the talks and will need to redouble their efforts to conclude the terms of reference and return to negotiations, we should recall that successful peace processes tend to include multiple levels of engagement that help build the foundation for success. All Cypriots clearly have a stake in their own future here, and perhaps young people more than any.”