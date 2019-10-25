Discover Expo 2020 Dubai: Connecting Minds, Creating the Future

All eyes around the globe turned last Sunday October 20, to the celebrations staged across the United Arab Emirates to mark the beginning of the countdown and the ‘One Year to Go’ until Expo 2020 Dubai opens its doors.
On October 20 next year, Expo 2020 Dubai will embrace the world for six months. Up until 10 April 2021, a total of unforgettable 173 days, each one brimming with new experiences, inspiration, innovation and fun for all the family. An exciting journey awaits all visitors, as Expo 2020 will host 192 country pavilions, featuring narratives from every corner of the globe. Visitors can venture through the pavilions, enjoy immersive cultural experiences and discover the uniqueness of each participating nation.
Expo has always been a unique international platform for the launch of innovative possibilities. Expo 2020 Dubai will be no different. This mega-event targets visitors with a variety of interests, including architecture, innovation and technology, science and sustainability, design and engineering, trade and entrepreneurship, and culture of the participating nations. Furthermore, Expo 2020 Dubai, will be a gateway into new markets for all businesses and investments, offering them the chance to develop relationships with nations, multilateral organizations, investment forums, as well as individual visitors, echoing Expo’s theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’. Start-up businesses and international corporations alike will benefit from Expo 2020 Dubai. With millions of expected visitors and 192 participating countries, the long-awaited Expo will be filled with global business, tourism and investment promotion opportunities.
To seize the moment and the promising opportunities, the Republic of Cyprus will be present with its own pavilion. As Expo 2020 Dubai will provide new horizons in various fields, Cyprus will be one the nations present to immerse in this tremendous legacy of achievement, innovation and collaboration, which will have a significant impact on the countries in the region and all around the globe.
This event, one of the largest in the world, will coincide with another important occasion, the UAE celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of the Union, led by the founding father His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and fellow rulers of the UAE. To mark such an occasion and highlight its importance, Dubai; the crossroad for opportunities and vision and the destination of possibilities, along with all the Emirates united together, a greatly proud nation, as it becomes the first to welcomes this global Expo in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region.
Expo 2020 Dubai welcomes you to discover the world.