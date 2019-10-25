Fighting for autism

Last weekend, more than 110 runners and 30 children from across Cyprus raised more than €2,500 after taking part in the second annual Run to Fight charity event in support of the non-profit organisation, Magic Always Happens.

The autism charity, which has just released a book called Autism 360, hopes to create an International Autism Support Centre in Anogyra village – just outside of Sovereign Base Areas – with a 360-degree approach to the autism spectrum.

Building on the success of last year’s inaugural event Run to Fight, founder Avgoustinos Chatzigiannis, from Defence Fire and Rescue, revealed there had been a 10 per cent increase in participants from all over the island this year and a 40 per cent rise from entrants within the SBAs.

Runners from the Republic of Cyprus Fire and Rescue Service took part once again and provided a vehicle to engage with those children taking part along the way.

The children undertook either a five or ten kilometre route within Happy Valley but the challenging half marathon extended up to Bloodhound Camp in Episkopi, passing through the countryside roads with the Mediterranean providing the perfect backdrop.

Reflecting on the charity event, Chatzigiannis said: “I feel overwhelmed and I am massively grateful.

“I believe great things can happen when people unite forces for the common good and this year was a particularly special one as we were able to include a race and activities for the children.

“To have raised more than €2,500 euros – last year it was €1,800 – is amazing. The exact number is still not yet known but once everything has been calculated, I am confident that it will be much more than that.”

Having seen the event grow considerably from last year, Mr Chatzigiannis was keen to explain where the idea had initially come from.

He said: “It was around March last year; I was watching some stories in the local news about the children battling with cancer on a daily basis and the battles they constantly have with all the operations and painful treatments. And it hit me.

“Being a father of two myself, I cannot imagine the feelings of those parents who are going through this, let alone the children themselves. It’s not fair, life’s not fair for these children. Therefore, it inspired me to do something – to act.

“Initially, last year, my idea was to run on my own in Personal Protective Gear and try to find sponsors, but then I thought why not do something on a larger scale. I knew that it would require a tremendous effort but I said to myself ‘this is nothing’ compared to the battles that these children have and that led to Run to Fight Cyprus.

“We need to show these children that on the day we will have our own battle for them. It is of course nothing in comparison to what they go through but it is a symbol that we will do whatever we can.”

But despite the challenge of completing the course, that is secondary to the target of raising money for the cause.

He continued: “To have so many people involved gives us more opportunity to raise money. I want people to remember that this is a non – competitive event and it is for fundraising only – forget the distance, remember the cause and enjoy it.”

And in a final word to all those that took part and in looking ahead to next year, he said: “This year’s event was a great success, with massive gratitude for the support of the running communities, sponsors, volunteers and Episkopi Station, who embraced this event as their own.

“Next year we are planning something very different and there is a suggestion that we might even make it a 24-hour challenge.”