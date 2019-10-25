October 25, 2019

Gulf Air & Orthodoxou Aviation at Wedding Cyprus 2019

The presence of Gulf Air and Orthodoxou Aviation at the Cyprus Wedding Exhibition was very impressive, which took place successfully on the weekend of October 21 and 22 at the Nicosia State Fair.

As part of its sponsorship, Gulf Air in partnership with its General Sales Agent in Cyprus, Orthodoxou Aviation, has offered two double tickets to two lucky couples who will enjoy their honeymoon in exotic Bangkok and the majestic Maldives respectively.

During the exhibition in which the aforementioned companies maintained a kiosk, many couples had the opportunity to be informed as well as plan their future vacations, t various picturesque and exotic destinations in Europe, Asia, America and Africa.


