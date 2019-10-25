Let’s get one thing cleared up- no one is buying a Cyprus passport because they want to live in Cyprus.

They want such a document for all sorts of purposes (nefarious probably) because the Cyprus passport gives them access the EU financial system and a chance to get their ill gotten gains out of their home countries- that really is the bottom line

There are many recently joined EU states where corruption is endemic and the courts a joke. EU accession has not cleared any of those domestic problems (as many ordinary citizens might have hoped), it has simply given those criminal elements a bigger opportunity to indulge in their socially destructive activities (and we are seeing the results of that across the entire EU, including Cyprus )

Cyprus hasn’t changed one iota since it joined the EU- the same little gang continue to run the country for their own benefit and they have pocketed billions on the back of it whilst the country has racked up colossal debts

Cyprus was allowed into the EU with the most ridiculous property laws and antiquated legal system that have left 10’s of thousands of EU citizens without deeds and waiting years for their day in court as lawyers, developers and vendors used the law to fleece customers . Passports, deeds and money laundering are three prime examples of how Cyprus has taken it’s EU status and abused it to further criminal activity at home and abroad and now they are selling passports to these despots so they can do their shopping in Paris and London – utter nonsense

Back in 2008 the US imposed a ban on Cambodian officials from entering the US because of human rights and corruption concerns (and urged the rest of the world to follow suit) and here we have an EU country selling these ruthless corrupt criminals passports because without that “income” it’s economy would collapse

Cyprus is not alone- human trafficking and drugs dealing is taking place on unprecedented scales across the EU and these corrupt countries on the fringes of the EU are the entry point for most of the problems.

The London cocaine market is controlled by Albanians who arrived as “refugees” during the Kosovo conflict, and anything that arrives in Albania will be fast tracked by corrupt officials through Greece and Bulgaria and into the rest of the EU in a trice and there are plenty of desperate people in Europe who are more than willing to help these gangs sell it (perfect “job” for an illegal immigrant if you think about it)

Albania is being lined up for EU accession!!!- will that cure the domestic corruption problems? of course it won’t- will it exacerbate the pan European criminal problems?- of course it will. It’s all becoming a bit of a sick joke, at the expense of ordinary decent citizens

KI