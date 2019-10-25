October 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man critical after being hit by truck on highway hard shoulder

By Staff Reporter089

A man has been hospitalised in critical condition in Limassol after being hit by a tanker trailer on Nicosia-Limassol motorway on Friday.

According to the police, the man was hit by the tanker around 11.45am when his car broke down. The victim was stopped on the hard shoulder of the highway, where he stepped out of the car to check on it.

An ambulance was called and he was rushed to the hospital where he is being treated by doctors.

 

 


Staff Reporter

Related posts

Mother raises safety fears after son’s electric shock at school

Staff Reporter

Suspects in alleged homeless scam released (updated)

Jean Christou

Government’s reform programme includes cutting red tape for investments

George Psyllides

Cyprus to quiz Britain over sale of ancient vase gifted to Thatcher when PM

Gina Agapiou

Assault suspect remanded in custody

George Psyllides

Paphos women to raise funds for charity in global aquathon

Bejay Browne
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign