October 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Mother raises safety fears after son’s electric shock at school

By Staff Reporter

The mother of the student who was electrocuted on Thursday has complained about the safety of the high school he attends.

The 14-year-old student received an electric shock on Thursday morning when he went to turn on the lights in the school’s toilets.

The boy was rushed to Nicosia general hospital and later to Makarios hospital for further treatment.

The high-school student’s condition is not critical and he is expected to be released later on Friday.

His mother said that the wires of the light switch were exposed and that caused her son’s electrocution.


Staff Reporter

