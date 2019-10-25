Paphos women to raise funds for charity in global aquathon

A group of Paphos women will participate in a worldwide aquathon event in November to raise money for two local charities.

Participants will raise money by exercising for three hours to non-stop music, joining others doing the same at similar events being held all over the world.

This is the third year that the instructor and her some of her class members have participated in the global event.

This year, Paphos-based Sue McCafferty, an aqua aerobics instructor and some of her class members, will raise as much money as possible in aid of the Paphos Kidney Association and the Cyprus Samaritans.

“We all wrote down the names of local charities we would like to support, and these were the two that were pulled out of the hat,” McCafferty told the Cyprus Mail.

The previous events have raised close to 13,000 euros for local charities.

In 2017, the group raised funds for the Archangel Michael hospice and the premature baby unit in Nicosia; each received 2,325 euros.

Last year they supported four charities and raised 8,000 euros altogether. The beneficiaries were, the Margarita Liasidou foundation, the Cyprus Alzheimer’s association, the Kivotos foundation and Make a Wish.

On Friday mornings on November 8 and November 15, a group of women that range in age from their 40s to 70s will take to the water at the indoor swimming pool of the Crowne Resort Hotel in Coral Bay. McCafferty will instruct those taking part through three hours of continuous exercise, to raise funds for the charities.

“We would really appreciate members of the public supporting us this year via our ‘gogetfunding page’ or to come down and support us on either of the days,” she said.

Worldwide Aquathon Day was founded by Rose Hartzenberg, an aquatics fitness instructor in South Africa, as a way to promote aquatic fitness in communities around the world.

“People can do an hour or two, but those who last the full three hours get a certificate,” Hartzenberg said on her website, adding that she is overwhelmed with the spread of the event.

“Some associate aqua fitness classes with older generation or rehab, but young people are shocked at how strenuous it is. Together, we can unite through the biggest global event to reach many around the world to discover the benefits of aqua fitness.”

In the first year, 42 countries took part while more than 80 countries will participate this year.

Donations can be made online at :: gogetfunding.com/aquathon-2019

Further information: (m) 99334798