October 25, 2019

Sections of Larnaca-Paralimni highway to be periodically closed for works in coming weeks

By Staff Reporter

The public works department warned on Friday that sections of the highway from the Rizoelia roundabout in Larnaca, to Paralimni would be periodically closed for maintenance from October 29 to November 12.

The works will take place from the Ormidhia exit to the Xylophagou exit from 7pm to 6am daily except Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

During the work, both lanes will be partially closed in the direction of Larnaca-Paralimni for a distance of approximately 3 km at a time when traffic will be directed to the opposite lane which will operate on a two-way basis.

The department apologises for the unavoidable inconvenience this will cause and calls on the public to demonstrate the necessary understanding and to comply with road signs and police instructions.

The public can keep informed through the website www.traffic4cyprus.org.cy which gives a overview of the work and the impact on traffic.


Staff Reporter

