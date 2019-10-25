Sirens sing in Akrotiri

Partners of British Forces Cyprus personnel took part in last week’s Exercise Siren Song in RAF Akrotiri to get a better understanding for what life is like for members of the Armed Forces.

The exercise, which saw 49 participants sign up, saw the all-female teams take on a number of gruelling challenges which their partners often undertake daily.

Sergeant Jason Inger, the exercise organiser, said the serials were designed to not only be challenging for those taking part, but to also provide a lot of fun too.

He explained: “The serials took place all over the station, from the Fire Section, the Military Working Dogs, the ranges and even the 84 Squadron helicopter section, which proved to be a lot of fun and the highlight for most of the women taking part.”

One of those women was Kelly Ballard, a new arrival on island, who revealed her delight at being given the opportunity to get involved and she urged others to sign up to take part if the chance comes along in the future.

Speaking shortly after “rescuing someone from a burning bakery”, she said: “It has been so much fun, we have just simulated rescuing someone from a burning fire. We rolled out hoses, attached all the gear together and saved some lives. It was really challenging, very tiring but we really enjoyed it.

“For me, it is nice to finally be out here because my partner has waited a long time. I would highly recommend Cyprus as a whole and as far as Exercise Siren Song goes, don’t be nervous, you will be physically challenged but there is nothing you have to do and it is great to meet new people when you get into your teams.”

And in speaking about arriving in Cyprus as a partner who may feel unsure about what the future has in store, she said: “There are more career opportunities than you might think. You worry it might be a gap on your CV but there are so many things you can do. You can set up your own business for example, it isn’t just a case of come here as a family, you should come if you want a bit of a change too.”

Geva King-Lodge, who put out the fire alongside her team-mate, said: “It is amazing so far, we have been into Ground Ops to have a look around and it is so interesting to see what they do.

“My best friend was out here before me and she didn’t get involved in anything like this but you should push for this kind of thing. It makes you want to come back.

“I will be gutted to go back to England knowing you can’t do this sort of thing there.”