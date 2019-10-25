October 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

State doctors want 20 per cent of hospital revenues to close pay gap

By Evie Andreou00

State doctor unions started consultations with the state health services organisation (Okypy) suggesting that 20 per cent of gross revenue from hospitals be distributed to public sector specialists in a bid to lessen the vast pay gap with their private sector colleagues, it emerged on Friday.

According to reports, a study carried out by Deloitte, commissioned by state doctors’ union, Pasyki, found the pay gap between public sector specialists and their private sector colleagues reaching up €50,000 per annum.

To lessen the gap, the study, leaked to the media, suggests across the board raises to state specialists as well as incentives to reward the performance of doctors.

The study said that on average state specialists earn €69,254 gross (between €60,000 and €85,000 depending on their pay scale) while private specialists receive on average €90,763 gross only for outpatient care.

“Basically, state doctors do two jobs and get paid half,” Pasyki head Soteris Koumas told the Cyprus Mail. He explained that state doctors’ pay concerns both inpatient and outpatient care whereas private sector ones receive that amount only for outpatient care.

He said that in a bid to lessen the gap, his and the other two state doctors’ unions, Pasydy and Pasesi, have submitted a working document to Okypy with their suggestions.

The unions’ suggestion is for state doctors’ employer Okypy to distribute 20 per cent of the gross revenue it receives from Gesy operator HIO, the Health Insurance Organisation, to specialists working in public hospitals in the form of across-the-board raises, performance incentives and a percentage of the proceeds from hospitals.

Koumas said that consultations have just begun and will continue.

 


