October 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Suspect arrested after three injured, one seriously, in Strovolos fracas

By Staff Reporter00
Nicosia general hospital

A 44-year-old man was arrested late Thursday on suspicion of the attempted murder of his employer and another man with a paper cutter.

The employer, 39 sustained injured, along with a third person aged 49, who intervened to try and help the first victim.

The incident happened around 6pm, when a man went to the premises of the company where he works, looking for his employer.

He and his employer got into a heated verbal argument, which later turned violent when the first man drew the paper cutter.

A former police officer and another person aged 40 who were in the vicinity tried to intervene.

All four were taken to Nicosia hospital after the fracas. The employer and 40-year-old were treated and released but the former police officer was hospitalised for a neck wound and underwent surgery. He is in intensive care and his condition is serious but out of danger, reports said.

The suspect was also treated and the A&E and then arrested.


Staff Reporter

Related posts

Almost half of Cypriots would be okay with a president of a different religion, ethnicity or sexual orientation

George Psyllides

Vassilious disappointed that Cypriot vase given to Thatcher ended up at auction

Staff Reporter

Three being treated for knife wounds after altercation in Strovolos

Staff Reporter

Leaders attend UN Day celebrations, speak briefly

Staff Reporter

Elderly man dies while swimming in Ormidhia

Staff Reporter

Passports probe being expanded, president’s law firm handled 41 cases from 4,000 (Updated)

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign