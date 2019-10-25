October 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Suspects in alleged homeless scam expected to be released on Friday

By Jean Christou00
Limassol district court

The three suspects in custody on suspicion of ripping off the state to the tune of at least €200,000 in a homeless scam, are due to be released from custody within the day, CNA reported on Friday.

According to the report, the three, a hotel manager, and employee and the head of a homeless organisation who was remanded in Limassol hospital, are being released on the advice of the attorney-general’s office, which advised they should not be remanded for a third time.

This was because police were having problems tracking down the homeless people they need to testify in the case and another remand would not be justified, the report said.

They are to be released pending the outcome of the police investigation after which they will be brought before the court again.

Last Monday the Limassol court ruled that three suspects, a 57-year-old hotel owner, a 66-year-old employee and the man, 46, who headed up the organisation to help the homeless appeared in court, be held in custody for another four days in order to gather more evidence.

The three were arrested on October 13 on suspicion of extorting money under false pretences by charging the state at least €200,000 over the period August 2018 to July 2019 for use of the hotel to house homeless people. They had also sent new invoices totalling over €170,000 to cover the months since. However, many of the people the hotel claimed money for were not staying there, police have said.

Police admitted on Monday that around 45 homeless people were listed to testify in the case but added that finding them all might be difficult.


