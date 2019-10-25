October 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

UN has become part of the Cyprus problem

By CM Reader's View00
UN Special Representative in Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar arrives at the Presidential Palace to talk about the Cyprus issue

Old timers like me are sick and tired of what we have to witness with all this fancy double-speak and exhortations to the two leaders to get the talks back on track. The latest buzz words are ‘terms of reference’. I ask you. The respective political establishments may well be kidding themselves and satisfied that they’re doing something tangible but I for one am not. Kidded and satisfied, that is.

And throughout this turgid, interminable process the original refugees have all but died off, the north’s Turkification is complete and there’s virtually no cross-border communication between the communities apart from that bi-communal cafe in the buffer zone and one or two other projects of questionable value.

As for Anastasiades and Akinci talking to each other at these informal powwows, what a waste of time and sop to our intelligence. The real decision-making lies to a greater or lesser extent in Greece and Turkey. The U.N.’s highly paid officers need to cease this charade and spell out the realities of the situation. In short, they’ve become part of the problem and not the solution.

