October 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Wanted man

By Staff Reporter00
Zurab Janelidze

Police are looking for 31-year-old Zurab Janelidze to help with investigations in connection with a burglary case in Nicosia on October 18.

Whoever has any information to help find the man should contact Nicosia CID 22802222, their nearest police station, or citizen’s line 1460.


Staff Reporter

