A minute with Andria Antoniou Singer, Vocal Coach

Where do you live?

I live in Highgate, a beautiful area surrounded by trees and woods in North London with my partner

Best childhood memory?

I have plenty, most of them together with my older sister and brother… One of them is the construction of our tree house together with my brother. We loved that place. It was our magical house.

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

I love food and different kinds of cuisines. When I am back home in Cyprus the most frequented restaurant I visit is our family restaurant – Paula’s Restaurant – a steak house in the centre of Ayia Napa. My favourite dish that my dad cooks is by far Plank steak with its juicy steak and my favourite homemade bearnaise and madeira sauce combined with delicious mashed potato.

I would turn my nose up to anything creamy or very spicy.

What did you have for breakfast?

This morning I made my usual breakfast which is oatmeal cooked in almond milk with cinnamon and turmeric. When cooked I add nuts, half spoon peanut butter, bananas and apples, coconut flakes and my favourite, carob syrup.

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

I would class myself as a day person. My perfect day out really depends on the country I am. In Cyprus for example it would simply be spending a whole day at the beach. In London it would include various activities. I would start my day with jogging and circuit training in the woods near my house followed by my usual breakfast and my cup of Ethiopian coffee. Then I would meet with friends at one of the plenty markets in London and spend the day wandering around vintage shops, street food and listening to outdoor live bands.

Best book ever read?

I believe that each book has something different to give at each moment of one’s life. At this particular moment of my life the best book I’ve read is the Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron. It is a book that guides you through discovering your creative self. In the fast-paced world we live in it is easy to sometimes block your artistic self. This book helps you connect again with your creativity.

Favourite film of all time?

Dead Poets Society. Apart from the premium and touching performance of Robin Williams, this movie carries the message that is also my personal motto – ‘Carpe Diem’ which means ‘Seize the day’. Through the teaching of school teacher Mr Keating (Robin Williams) the film can inspire one to be a freethinker, to question everything, to live for the moment and not waste his/her life.

Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?

Havana, Cuba! I went there in the summer of 2018 to record an album and I did not want to leave. The landscapes, the old cars and buildings, the palm trees, the coconuts, the papayas… I loved everything about it. It is a nostalgic city; a unique atmosphere with a vintage touch. The highlight is the the music. You can hear music from every corner of the city.

My dream trip is to travel to most Latin American countries and spend enough time at each to learn the various regional styles of music.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Chavela Vargas

What is always in your fridge?

Almond milk

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

My dream house would be near the sea and surrounded by trees… perhaps in a tropical country. It would be mainly wooden, with big windows overlooking the sea. I would keep it as minimal as possible with lots of free space to create.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

It would be with the Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. I am a big fan of her art and style. I would love to spend time with her to talk about life, people and art. I am fascinated by her uniqueness in all aspects, her love for freedom and adventure, her own redefinition I would say of the beauty of Mexico, her confidence and resilience.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would simply be with my family, my partner, and my closest friends and spend quality time close to nature, enjoying every single minute left together.

What is your greatest fear?

Not to have love in my life.

Tell me a joke…

I wouldn’t even pretend I am good with jokes. For this I would direct you to my brother.

Andria Antoniou has recently released an album called Encuentro in collaboration with Roman Gomez. The album is a unique blend of Argentinian tango and Latin American folklore and jazz influences