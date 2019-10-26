A place for contemporary choreography

The Cyprus Choreography Platform marks the evolution of the Contemporary Dance Platform which has, across 18 editions, contributed greatly to the development and promotion of contemporary dance on the island. The organisers have always aspired to provide choreographers active in Cyprus with opportunities to experiment with new forms of expression and create new projects. Now this aspiration is focusing on developing choreography as a pillar of contemporary dance in Cyprus.
Introduced for the first time this year is the role of external associate, surveying the creative process and providing feedback to young choreographers and everyone else wishing to receive feedback. Other innovations include the differentiation and expansion of the participants’ categories, the incorporation of mentoring in the project preparation process as well as the launch of the Young Choreographer Award, with a prize of €5,000.
The mission of the Platform to date has been to create the proper conditions for staging performances by Cypriot creators abroad, by inviting international personalities of contemporary dance, which will be transposed to ‘Showcase’, a new event to be launched in March.
For 2019, Greek choreographer Pavlos Kountourioties has been assigned to mentor the six young choreographers in the course of their project preparation.
Through an open call for submissions, the Selection and Evaluation Committee consisting of Georgia Doetzer, Natasa Georgiou and Marina Stavrinidou, has approved 13 proposals – seven by experienced artists and six by younger creatives – scheduled for presentation in the context of the renewed Choreography Platform.
The core programme of performances, which will take place November 1-3, is supplemented by parallel events organised by Dance House Lemesos under the title Dance Throughout the Year. Rialto Theatre will host the performances.
A series of performances selected through an open call. November 1-3. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €8 or €15 for all performances. Free for dancers and choreographers. Tel: 7777-7745