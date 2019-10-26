Apollon and AEL face off in Limassol derby

The Limassol derby between Apollon and AEL takes centre stage this weekend for the 7th round of the football championship.
Elsewhere leaders Anorthosis travel to Nicosia to face bottom of the table Doxa Katokopias while Pafos FC and Ethnikos clash in Paphos. Of the ‘top’ six sides placed AEK have seemingly the easiest job as they face last but one Enosis at the Arena stadium in Larnaca.
The final game of the round will take place on Monday between Nea Salamina and Apoel.
It’s been a long time since the two Limassol teams, Apollon and AEL, have had such a torrid start to the season. Both sit uncomfortably in the bottom half of the table counting 5 defeats between them in a total of just 12 games.
Apollon come to this game at the back of a surprise defeat to newly promoted Ethnikos Achnas. Apollon had dominated the game but for yet another game their strikers were misfiring.
AEL did well in their 1-1 draw against AEK last week and their coach Ducan Kerkez will be hoping for a similar performance against their local rivals.
Their captain Dossa Junior will sit this game out as well but if Boris Godal manages to shake off his injury Kerkez will probably name the same team that started against AEK.
Leaders Anorthosis face a tricky trip to the Makareion stadium to face Doxa Katokopias.
In these early stages of the season Anorthosis have shown that they are a team that can be challenging for the title come next May.
So far, their 3 strikers, Michal Duris, Nika Kacharava and Berat Sadik, have yet to score and this is perhaps Getsbaya’s (Anorthosis coach) only concern.
Despite being at the wrong end of the table Doxa Katokopias were unlucky not to get anything out of their last game against Apoel and Anorthosis will be playing with fire if they take this game lightly.
AEK will be glad to have their captain and top scorer Ivan Triscovski back from injury in the tie against last but one Enosis while erratic Pafos FC will be gunning for the three points against Ethnikos.
Round 7 will be completed on Monday when Nea Salamina entertain Apoel at the Ammochostos stadium.
Friday: Omonia 1 Olympiakos 1
Saturday: Apollon v AEL (6.00), Pafos FC v Ethnikos (7.00)
Sunday: AEK v Enosis (5.00), Doxa v Anorthosis (7.00)
Monday: Nea Salamina v Apoel (7.00)