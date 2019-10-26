October 26, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Arrest after car used to ram another

By Evie Andreou00

A 44-year-old man was arrested early on Saturday in Paphos after being reported by a 46-year-old man that he purposely drove his car into his own and attacked him, causing him an eye injury.

The two men had financial differences concerning the sale of a car.

The 46-year-old told police he was waiting for the 44-year-old on Friday afternoon outside his house in Paphos to discuss their financial differences. While waiting there with his son, 20, at around 7.30pm, he saw the 44-year-old driving towards them and then ramming his car into the back of theirs, causing it to move and hit another car parked next to it. Both cars belong to the complainant’s family.

The 44-year-old then allegedly attacked the 46-year-old causing him eye injuries.

He was arrested at around 2.40am on Saturday after going to hospital requesting a medical examination. He was kept in hospital for precautionary reasons under police guard.

 


