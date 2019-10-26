October 26, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Congressional report on Cyprus refers to efforts to define terms of reference

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
US President Donald Trump’s bi-monthly Congressional Report on Cyprus Settlement which has been submitted to the Congress refers to the efforts to define terms of reference and restart the Cyprus talks.

The report is short but descriptive and covers the months of April and May.

On April 4, Deputy Secretary of State Sullivan met with Greek Foreign Minister George Katrougalos and the two discussed prospects for renewed Cyprus negotiations, the report says.

It added that on April 7, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy Jane Holl Lute held separate meetings with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and President Nicos Anastasiades in an attempt to define terms of reference to restart formal negotiations. The Greek Cypriot side rejected a suggestion for a four-party conference that would include guarantor powers Turkey and Greece, it says.

The UN Security Council, the report adds, underlined the “urgent need for a settlement in Cyprus” in a May 3 statement to the press, following a briefing by the Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on his latest report on the Good Offices Mission.

Moreover, it says that on May 6 and 7, the Greek-Turkish Forum met in Ankara; on Cyprus, the group underlined the need to resume negotiations on the basis of a bizonal, bicommunal federation and the political equality of both communities.

On May 9, Acting Assistant Secretary Philip T. Reeker spoke with Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides and discussed the need for negotiations to help resolve Cyprus disputes, including energy exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean, it says.

It is also noted that Anastasiades told Lute on May 15 that Turkish drilling activities in the waters off Cyprus prevented a resumption of negotiations.

Concluding, it adds that on May 31, Deputy Assistant Secretary Matthew Palmer met Lute to discuss the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (Unficyp) mandate renewal as well as progress toward defining terms of reference for a resumption of negotiations.


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

