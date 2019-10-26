October 26, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cypriot archaeology on show in the Netherlands

By Eleni Philippou00

The Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation is participating with 10 figurines and two statuettes in the exhibition Cyprus: a Dynamic Island hosted at the Rijksmuseum van Oudheden museum in Leiden in the Netherlands.

Dedicated to Cypriot archaeology, the landmark exhibition features some 400 objects showcasing the cultural dynamics and distinct techniques found in Cyprus’ ancient material culture.

The limestone statuettes ‘Hercules’ and ‘a draped youth seated on a stool’, and the terracotta figures depicting a group of female dancers, from the George and Nefeli Giapra PIerides Collection of the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, were selected by the Department of Antiquities to feature in the exhibition, helping complete the narrative.

Visitors will have the opportunity to take a journey through the history of Cyprus, from the Neolithic Age up to the early Byzantine period, in a serene and abstract landscape focusing on the material culture of Cyprus and the island’s status as a cultural crossroads in the eastern and southern Mediterranean. The exhibition runs through the archaeological excavations undertaken in Cyprus since the 19th century, also addressing the illicit trading in Cypriot archaeological artifacts.

The objects on display are from various collections, chiefly from the Department of Antiquities in Cyprus, the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, the Rijksmuseum van Oudheden, as well as Stockholm’s Medelhavsmuseet and the Allard Pierson Museum in Amsterdam.

The exhibition runs until March, 15 2020.

 


Related posts

Developers defend passport scheme

George Psyllides

New Eleftheria Square fountains mocked following benches ridicule

Peter Michael

Limassol mayor defends actions after flooding chaos

Peter Michael

Cyprus’ population employment rate returned above EU average in 2018

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Guterres calls leaders to Berlin meeting on November 25

Evie Andreou

State doctors want 20 per cent of hospital revenues to close pay gap

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign