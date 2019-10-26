Cyprus to take part in Varosha cases before the ECHR

The Republic of Cyprus has informed the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) that it wishes to take part as a third party in the proceedings concerning a lawsuit filed by a Greek Cypriot company for its property in the fenced-off city of Famagusta, it emerged on Saturday.

Lawyer for the applicant Achilleas Demetriades told the Cyprus News Agency that the government expressed interest in participating only in the Varosha case and will not intervene in the proceedings concerning an application by two Greek Cypriots concerning their property near Tymbou in the north.

The applicants complain of protracted proceedings before the Immovable Property Commission (IPC) in the north and its ineffectiveness, which led to them being unable to vindicate their property claim and to access it for a prolonged period of time.

The court gave this week a six-week extension period for the expression of interest by interested parties in the cases on Turkey’s request.

Demetriades was informed by the ECHR on Friday of the decision of the Republic of Cyprus on the two cases.

According to the lawyer, the Varosha case will judge the issue of Turkish Cypriot religious foundation Evkaf that claims that most of the closed-off town’s property belongs to it.

The company, KV Mediterranean Tours, had filed a case to the ECHR over the protracted length and ineffectiveness of the proceedings before the IPC. It had filed an application with the IPC in July 2010 asking for compensation for loss of use and restitution of the property. In 2012, the IPC decided that Evkaf must be included in the process as a litigant, after the Turkish side argued that the closed-off town and large areas outside of it belonged to Evkaf. The company then applied to a court in the north, which decided in 2015 that Evkaf cannot be included from the process. The decision was overturned by the ‘supreme court’ in the north in 2016. The process has stagnated since.

Demetriades said that it was very encouraging that the government decided to participate in the proceedings in relation to Varosha since it would defend the title deeds issued by the Republic of Cyprus which are being questioned by Evkaf.

In addition, he said, the Cyprus Republic will also support the land registry’s estimates to determine the amount of compensation to be given to applicants for loss of use.

Demetriades expressed his disappointment about the government’s decision not to participate in the case concerning the properties near Tymbou, arguing that the government ought to explain “why the discrimination”.

The case in question concerns two Greek Cypriot refugees who applied to the IPC in 2012 over a property they had inherited from their mother. They asked for compensation and restoration of the property, but their application went nowhere, forcing them to seek recourse at the ECHR.

Attorney General Costas Clerides refuted discrimination-related claims.

“Each case is examined and assessed separately according to its own facts and legal circumstances,” he said.

He added that the Law Office has given its views on whether or not the government would be involved in these processes, along with the opinions of foreign experts based on which the government provided the relevant instructions transmitted to the ECHR.

Demetriades has been calling for the government’s involvement in cases before the ECHR filed by Greek Cypriot refugees especially for cases on Varosha. His argument was that even though the Turkish Cypriot claims on Varosha have no merit, the Republic of Cyprus seemed unwilling to support the title deeds it had issued for Varosha properties.