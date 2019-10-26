October 26, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire destroys apartment in Limassol

By Evie Andreou00

A ground floor apartment in the Pano Polemididia refugee estate in Limassol was extensively damaged after fire broke out around midnight on Friday.

It is believed to be arson.

The fire was put out some half an hour later by the fire service, that sent two engines.

The apartment’s living room was extensively damaged while the smoke affected the entire house. The residents were absent when the fire broke out.

 


