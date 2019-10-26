October 26, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Food delivery man says he was robbed

By Evie Andreou00

A 28-year-old fast-food delivery man reported on Friday night that he was robbed while delivering food in Limassol.

The robbers took a bag with €200 and €35-worth of food the delivery man had with him.

The man told police he had gone to an area in Yermasoyia at around 9.20pm to deliver food and on his arrival there, a teenage girl, between 15 and 17, said she was the one who had ordered the food.

As he was standing there, a man with his face covered holding a crowbar walked behind him asking him to hand over the belt bag he was wearing containing €200. Another man also with his face covered took the food, worth €35, from the motorcycle’s food delivery box.

A third person with his face covered was also there, the man told police.

After the robbery, the four persons walked away with the money and food.

 


