Late own goal gives Brighton thrilling 3-2 win over Everton

Defender Lucas Digne’s own goal deep into stoppage time completed a superb comeback by Brighton to give them a thrilling 3-2 win over Everton in their Premier League showdown at the Amex Community Stadium on Saturday.
The Toffees soon found themselves behind when Andre Gomes fouled Aaron Connolly to give Brighton a free-kick on the edge of the area.
Pascal Gross drove the ball through the right side of a loose defensive wall and past keeper Jordan Pickford to open the scoring in the 15th minute, but it proved to be a short-lived lead as Brighton defender Adam Webster headed into his own net five minutes later.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin was sprung from the bench by the visitors in the 72nd minute and he put Everton ahead two minutes later, slotting the ball through the legs of keeper Mathew Ryan with his first touch.
With Everton looking like securing their first away win of the season, livewire Brighton forward Connolly was fouled in the box by Michael Keane and Neal Maupay smashed the spot-kick straight down the middle to make it 2-2.
The game looked set to end in a stalemate but substitute Leandro Trossard made one final raid up the left flank, firing a dangerous ball across the face of the goal that Digne turned into his own net to give the home side a dramatic late winner.
Elsewhere on Saturday, Lys Mousset’s second goal in as many games earned Sheffield United a 1-1 draw at West Ham, with the point sending the newly-promoted side seventh in the Premier League.
Somewhat against the run of play, Robert Snodgrass slid the ball into the net after being picked out by Andriy Yarmalenko on the stroke of half-time to give the hosts the lead.
Watford’s winless run since the start of the Premier League campaign stretched to 10 games when they played out a 0-0 draw against Bournemouth at Vicarage Road, but they had goalkeeper Ben Foster to thank for a rare clean sheet.
Foster kept Watford in the game with a string of saves as Bournemouth tested him with shots from distance. He was forced to dive low to his right twice to keep out Diego Rico’s stinging shot and a well-placed curler from Philip Billing.