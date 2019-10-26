Our View: How much longer will the UN keep this parody going?

WHAT is known as the Cyprus peace process or the Cyprus problem talks have degenerated into parody since the collapse of the Crans Montana conference more than two years ago. A year’s lull, during which very little was said or done – this was the period of reflection the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, had advised the two leaders to engage in – eventually gave way to another so-called UN peace effort, headed by Jane Holl Lute, who had the job of securing agreement between the two sides on terms of reference, that would supposedly pave the way for a new peace process.
More than a year passed since she first arrived, she had visited another five times since then, but there has been no agreement. The problem is that the UN has become part of the parody we have been witnessing. On Tuesday it was reported that Lute will be visiting next month in order to prepare the ground for a meeting of the two leaders with Guterres In Berlin on November 25. This meeting, a source told the Cyprus News Agency, could be ‘conclusive’ on the terms of reference, but it did not say what would happen if it was not.
On Thursday a newspaper reported that the two leaders would have to send reports to the UNSG by early November, informing him, what each one did and what they intended to do regarding the Cyprus problem. These reports were requested by the UN Security Council last July and would be included in the report on Cyprus Guterres would submit to it on November 15. The press report said that once UN officials “have the positions of the two leaders they would be able to plan their next moves.” The news reporting about the talks entered the sphere of parody a long time ago.
How much longer will the UN keep this parody going? Has Lute not understood, after a year of visits, that neither side is very keen on a new peace process, let alone a settlement? Both seem content with the status quo, which the UN is maintaining. In fact, it could be said that Unficyp’s continued presence and the Secretary-General’s willingness to preserve a low-level peace process, helps perpetuate the deadlock, while both leaders voice their alleged desire for a resumption of talks, which they have refused until now to agree on and there is no guarantee they will when they meet Guterres next month either.
This parody of a peace process will eventually come to an end, but when it will happen nobody can predict because both sides are very good at keeping it going and the UN is happy to oblige.