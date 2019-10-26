‘We defend Cyprus’ sovereignty because of its importance and not because of Total’

France defends the Republic of Cyprus’ sovereign rights not because of any French company, but because the sovereignty of Cyprus is so important and if we need to act we act, Ambassador Isabelle Dumont told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), referring to Turkish activities in the island’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), where Total has been licensed to conduct drilling operations.

“As an EU member state, France is defending the sovereignty of Cyprus because we think that the sovereignty of an EU member state has to be defended and also because there is the need to defend the international law of the sea,” the new ambassador stressed.

She also expressed the support of Paris to UN-led efforts for the resumption of the negotiations for a Cyprus settlement, stressing the need for all parties involved to show the necessary political will, expressing France’s readiness to support the process if this could be helpful.

Invited to comment the fact that despite calls by the international community, Turkey continues its drilling activities in the EEZ, Dumont recalled that the EU decided earlier this month a framework regime of restrictive measures, adding that “France has played its role to get an EU consensus on this. We have shown high solidarity with Cyprus including our naval presence in the area and our joint exercises.”

Dumont noted that Total is a private company with which “we are in very close contact. But what Total is doing is not a political process. It is business. The political vision of how we deal with this issue is related to principles. The sovereignty of Cyprus is so important that if we need to act we act,” she added.

Asked how France will act if Turkish warships hinder Total’s drillships from conducting their operations in Cyprus’ EEZ, as happened to Italian energy company ENI that was impeded from reaching its target in Block 3, Dumont noted that “we will discuss that when and if it happens.”

Asked about France’s position on efforts for the resumption of the negotiations on the Cyprus problem, Dumont said that France has always supported very strongly the efforts being made under the UN auspices. “We are a permanent member of the UN Security Council and it is very important for us to get to a result. So, we support very much the work being done by the Secretary General, his envoy Mrs Lute and we also support very strongly the peacekeeping force in Cyprus that in our view is playing a very important role, maintaining stability,” the ambassador said.

Moreover she noted that “we are supporting a bicommunal, bizonal federation perspective but clearly in order to reach a result, to get the reunification of Cyprus there is a big need of political will from all the parties as noted by the UN Secretary-General himself,” adding that “France is ready to play its role in the process.”

Following a joint aeronautical exercise that was carried out recently by France and Cyprus in the EEZ, as well as in co-operation in other defence fields, Dumont said that cooperation between the two countries is more than excellent at all levels.

“In the defence sector we indeed have a very strong cooperation. Exchange visits of military staff are taking place between the two countries which are very important, because people know each other and then they can work together,” Dumont said.