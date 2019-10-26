October 26, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Winter time starts on Sunday

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

The clocks change on Sunday to go back to winter time, under Daylight Saving Time.

The time change will happen at 4 am on Sunday, 27 October, at which point clocks will go back to 3 am.

Sunrise and sunset will be about  one hour earlier on  October 27 than the day before and there will be more light in the morning.


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

