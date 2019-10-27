October 27, 2019

Arrest for drunk motorist driving on opposite lane of the highway

A drunk driver caused an accident late Saturday when driving on the opposite lane on the Nicosia-Limassol highway while heading towards Limassol.

The driver aged 45 was stopped by police near the Alambra exit at around 11pm after causing an accident near Mosfiloti when a second driver hit the barrier trying to avoid a head-on collision.

The second driver was taken to Nicosia hospital, treated for minor injuries at the A&E and discharged.

The culprit was given a breathalyser test and found to be more than three times over the limit, clocking in with 75mg of alcohol compared with the legal limit of 22mg, and was arrested.


