October 27, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus to host world federation of tourist guides training course

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

Cyprus will host Course of the World Federation of Tourist Guide Association (WFTGA), with the participation of delegates from Mexico, Bulgaria, Denmark, UK/Scotland, US, Canada (Montreal) Greece, Cyprus, Germany, Peru, Iran, Thailand and the Philippines.

It will be held from November 3 to 17 in Nicosia. The official opening of the “Train the Trainer Course & International Train the Trainer Course” will take place at the Amphitheatre of the Library “Stelios Ioannou” Learning Resource Centre.

The course is organised by the WFTGA, in cooperation with the University of Cyprus and the Cyprus Tourist Guides Association (CyTGA).

“The programme is designed for tourist guides who want to become tourist guide trainers in their own countries or become International Trainers,” an announcement said.

“It includes workshops for tourist guide training in different types of guiding (museums, archaeological sites, walking tours, coaches etc.) and management of groups so that guides are able to communicate in the best possible way with different educational levels and ages: ordinary tourists, businessmen, special interest groups, students and especially the young,” it added.

The Cyprus International Centre has already successfully organized training programmes since 2006, with the participation of delegates from European, African, Middle Eastern and Far East countries. So far it has trained more than 160 participants.


