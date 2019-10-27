Good auditor client relationship is vital

By Marilena Pavlidou

Developing an auditor-client relationship is not as easy as one imagines. This type of understanding is a continuous process, not restricted to the traditional year-end audit engagement. A trusted auditor is one who is available throughout the year, answers questions and genuinely considers client’s concerns. Listening to challenges, being aware of changes in industrial factors and making the client conscious of the general market conditions, helps in constructing a strong bond.

Ethical standards govern issues relating to integrity, objectivity and independence. A strong client relationship should be based on respect and trustworthiness, without compromising the firm’s ethical obligations. It is essential to keep the client satisfied but auditor should not cross the familiarity line as this threatens their independence. Audit firms have found themselves in scandalous situations the centre of discussion of fraudulent matters and on some occasions, the audit firm was accused of not being able to identify audit matters because it had crossed the familiarity border. Such matters could detrimentally hurt a firm’s reputation.

The audit-client relationship has evolved over the years as a result of increased regulatory and monitoring systems, globalisation and advanced technological changes. In a world of fierce competition, the audit firm faces new challenges in understanding the client’s business environment and financial complexities. The only way to overcome this obstacle is through effective communication.

Both parties, the audit firm and the client, benefit from a strong auditor-client relationship. This relationship should be built on trust and respect, so the auditor can focus on providing value while the client can spend more time on focusing on key operational issues, rather than “fighting” the auditor on audit issues.

Investing in a respectable and gratified client relationship can lead to higher client loyalty. Given the level of competition in this industry, client loyalty is especially important.

Another benefit of building a strong bond with the client is that fees often become less of an issue for the client. When stakeholders or/and management feel they can rely on and trust their auditor, they do not consider audit fees as the primary factor in their overall decision-making.

Familiarity between the client and the auditor (up to the level allowed by ethical boundaries) enables both to spot organisational and operational improvements and streamline audit procedures. This increases overall audit efficiency since the client is more likely to cooperate and supply the auditor with all the relevant information needed for the audit execution. In this way, the auditor gains valuable client-specific information while the client remains satisfied.

From the audit firm’s point of view, stronger relationships yield greater level of service that go well beyond the core audit engagement. Happy clients can be a source of additional revenue from the provision of other services, not necessarily converging only towards audit practices and procedures.

In order to establish and maintain a good and robust client relationship, the auditor should develop the necessary skills and experience relevant in understanding the client’s operational background.

A good client relationship takes time to develop, but the benefits are critical both for a successful audit engagement and a potential expansion of the services offered to a client.

Marilena Pavlidou is supervisor of audit and assurance services at Baker Tilly Klitou and Partners Ltd