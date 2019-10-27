October 27, 2019

Hamilton wins in Mexico but must wait for sixth title

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the race

Lewis Hamilton won the Mexican Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday but will have to wait until next weekend’s race in Texas to clinch his sixth Formula One world championship.

The Briton’s 10th win of the season, and 83rd of his career, stretched Hamilton’s overall lead to 74 points with 78 remaining to be won from the last three races — making the title a formality.

Hamilton had needed to beat Bottas by 14 points at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez to wrap up the championship in Mexico but managed to do so only by 10 after the Finn finished third.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel was a close second with team mate Charles Leclerc, who started from pole position and set the fastest lap, fourth.


