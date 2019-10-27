October 27, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Limassol cycle lane is a hazard

By CM Reader's View00

The bicycle path in Limassol is a blessing for us cyclists in town, safe from the cars, a true delight that I use most days.

There is however a safety hazard on the path, bolts and screws sticking up from the asphalt, which are there to fasten a bollard or cone that was once there to prevent cars using the path as one long car park. However, the cars knock them off and they are not replaced, leaving unsightly and dangerous bits sticking out.
I would like the responsible authorities to sort out this safety hazard maybe fill in the holes and give it a new surface?

Vibeke Stave, Limassol


