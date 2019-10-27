Liverpool recover from early shock to beat Spurs

Liverpool recovered from the shock of going behind in the first minute to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at Anfield on Sunday and restore their six-point lead at the top of the Premier League. Jordan Henderson equalised after the break before Mo Salah tucked away a penalty to complete the comeback as Liverpool’s marauding start to the season continued. Harry Kane’s stooping header after Son Heung-min’s deflected shot hit the crossbar had given Tottenham a dream start in their bid to win at Anfield for the first time in eight years. Tottenham keeper Paulo Gazzaniga made a succession of superb saves to keep his side in front at halftime. Son almost put Spurs ahead with an angled shot against the crossbar early in the second half but it was one-way traffic and Liverpool’s pressure eventually told as Henderson fired home soon after — his first league goal at Anfield since December 2015. Tottenham were hanging on but right back Serge Aurier’s clumsy tackle on Sadio Mane after 74 minutes gave Salah the chance to put Liverpool in front and he made no mistake. Tottenham are without a Premier League win on the road since January and have slumped to 11th, eight points behind the Champions League places.

Norwich City 1 Manchester United 3

Manchester United beat Norwich City 3-1 at Carrow Road on Sunday despite missing two penalties to claim their first Premier League away win of the season and move up to seventh in the table.

Goals by Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford put United in control by halftime but they could have been out of sight had Tim Krul not saved spot-kicks from Rashford and Anthony Martial — both penalties awarded after VAR interventions.

McTominay swept the visitors in front on 21 minutes, United’s 2,000th Premier League goal, and after Rashford was denied by Krul from the spot the striker made no mistake when he was played in by Daniel James after 30 minutes.

Krul dived to his left to save Martial’s spot-kick but the French forward atoned with a neat finish after 73 minutes following a slick interchange with Rashford.

Cuban winger Onel Hernandez grabbed a consolation for Norwich with a fine solo goal two minutes from time.

Newcastle United 1 Wolverhampton Wanders 1

Wolverhampton Wanderers shared the spoils for the sixth time in 10 Premier League games as Jonny equalised in the second half to earn them a 1-1 draw at Newcastle United on Sunday.

A dull first half came alive when Jamaal Lascelles met a cross from Federico Fernandez with a thumping header to put the hosts ahead in the 37th minute.

Wolves were far more threatening after the break and Jonny fired home from close range in the 73rd minute after Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka flapped at a cross.

The visitors looked the more likely winners, especially after Newcastle had Sean Longstaff sent off on 82 minutes for a rash challenge on Ruben Neves, but a draw was a fair result.

Newcastle remained in 17th spot while Wolves, now unbeaten in eight matches in all competitions, are 11th.

The hosts began the day level with third-bottom Southampton who dropped below Newcastle into the relegation zone after being hammered 9-0 by Leicester City on Friday.

With Wolves having been in Europa League action on Thursday in Bratislava it was a chance for Newcastle to claim three points for only the second time at home this season and put a little daylight between themselves and the other strugglers.

But they did not offer enough against a Wolves side who took 45 minutes to get going.

It looked good when Lascelles timed his leap to perfection to power a header past Rui Patricio.

Newcastle failed to take the momentum of the goal into the second half, however, and Wolves, with a tweak to their 3-5-2 formation to get Adama Traore further forward to support the strikers, began to dominate.

It still looked as though Steve Bruce’s side might hold out but when Matt Doherty hoisted over a cross that Dubravka could only claw away the ball fell for Jonny to fire home.

Jetro Willems drilled a low shot just past the Wolves post as Newcastle tried to respond.

Longstaff could have few complaints at receiving his marching orders, sliding in with his foot raised on Neves.

Wolves sensed a chance and Doherty came closest to earning them the win when he glanced a header wide in stoppage time.

Arsenal (2) 2

Scorers: S. Papastathopoulos 7, David Luiz 9

Yellow card: Chambers 51, Guendouzi 97

Subs used: Saka 61 (Xhaka), Kolašinac 75 (Tierney)

Crystal Palace (1) 2

Scorers: L. Milivojević 32pen, J. Ayew 52

Subs used: Benteke 81 (Ayew), McCarthy 94 (Kouyaté)

Attendance: 60,345

Referee: Martin Atkinson