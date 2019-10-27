October 27, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

National tourism strategy will be announced soon, Perdios says

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Savvas Perdios, the deputy minister of tourism

The final version of the 2020–2030 National Tourism Strategy will be announced shortly, according to Deputy Minister for Tourism Savvas Perdios.

Speaking at an event for the Cyprus Hotels Association in Famagusta, Perdios said his ministry was planning to put an emphasis on Cyprus’ connectivity and its branding which would be launched in Germany in March.

He also spoke of the implementation of the regulatory framework and the purchase of an electronic platform that would help the deputy ministry and the hoteliers to evaluate the quality of services provided in each district, known as “on-line reputation management”.

Perdios said that along with this, hoteliers would seek to enrich the island’s tourism product in the next two years. Among their goals, he added, was beach classification, the prohibition of alcohol in public spaces, and to find solutions for noise pollution. Setting up a tourist police unit was also on the agenda.

On connectivity, Perdios said: “Over the last six months our efforts in consultation with Hermes Airports have been untiring, in order to further increase connectivity.”

“The collapse of Thomas Cook, he said, was a message that the time has come for us to look for other markets, besides the traditional ones,” he said.

“Britain and Russia will always be important for Cyprus, however that is not enough anymore because if we want to keep developing tourism in our country, we have to look at other countries such as the Netherlands, France, the Scandinavian countries and the Arab world,” he concluded.


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

