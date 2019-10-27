October 27, 2019

New Division rocks on

By Eleni Philippou

As a nightlife hub of the capital, New Division continues to entertain people from all walks of life with almost daily DJ sets drawing in the crowds, as do their weekly live music nights.

Two more gigs are scheduled for October, one tonight, Sunday 27 with British female blues musician Bex Marshall. Then on Halloween night, Arcadian Child will take the bar’s floor to deliver their diverse rock, melded with tripped-out ambience, hallucinogenic patterns and cathartic outbursts.

New Division’s live music events are usually free to attend with a small extra charge on the drinks. November has more musicians lined up, one for each week of the month. First up, on November 7, is Charis Ioannou with Dutch trumpeter, singer and composer Eef van Breen on his mini-tour of our island.

The following Thursday, four-piece band The Boots will perform, playing some of the most well-known blues and classic rock tunes. The Ladderman will kick things up a notch on November 21 with their heavy rock music with references from the progressive hard rock era. The band is known for their notoriously flawless live shows in Cyprus and they have just finished working on their new album which they will present at Savino Live on October 25.

The last band to fill New Division with live music in November is the beloved Rumba Attack with their Latin and flamenco-inspired melodies. The trio has played at several festivals and venues since their formation both in Cyprus and abroad. They are currently recording their debut studio album due to be released in the following months.

 

