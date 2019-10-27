October 27, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Police seek assailant who injured compatriot in row over €35 debt

By Staff Reporter00

A warrant has been issued for a 41-year-old man in Paphos who injured a compatriot with a knife over a €35 debt.

According to CNA, the altercation took place on Saturday outside an apartment in the town centre when the suspect went to demand the money back from the 33-year-old who borrowed the €35 from him.

The argument turned physical and the 41-year-old reportedly pulled out a knife, injuring the other man who also fell and fractured his leg during the assault.

The injured man was taken to Paphos General Hospital where he was admitted for treatment. His condition is not life-threatening.

Police issued an arrest warrant for the assailant.


Staff Reporter

Related posts

Turkey’s stance ahead of Berlin meeting ‘remains to be seen’ spokesman says

Jean Christou

National tourism strategy will be announced soon, Perdios says

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Syrian siblings reported missing from Limassol children’s home

Staff Reporter

Anastasiades will resign ‘the next day’ if any wrongdoing found in law firm’s passport dealings

Jean Christou

Two arrested on suspicion of robbing food-delivery man in Limassol

Staff Reporter

Arrest for drunk motorist driving on opposite lane of the highway

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign